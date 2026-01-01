The Jigawa State Government, with support from the World Health Organisation, has destroyed 5,520 cartons of expired noodles in Dutse, in a move aimed at protecting public health and maintaining confidence in Nigeria’s immunisation programmes. The destruction exercise was supervised by key stakeho...

The Jigawa State Government, with support from the World Health Organisation, has destroyed 5,520 cartons of expired noodles in Dutse, in a move aimed at protecting public health and maintaining confidence in Nigeria’s immunisation programmes.

The destruction exercise was supervised by key stakeholders, including officials of the World Health Organisation, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the Jigawa State Environmental Protection Agency, and members of the media.

The exercise was jointly carried out by the Jigawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency and JISEPA, with technical support from the WHO.

The noodles were originally supplied by the WHO as incentives for the National Immunisation Plus Days campaign, designed to boost participation in polio and routine immunisation across Jigawa State.

Speaking at the site, the State Cold Chain Officer, Yusuf Inuwa, said the immunisation exercise was initially scheduled for November 2025 but was postponed to 2 December 2025 following a directive from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

He explained that by the new date, the noodles had reached their “best before” date of 2 December 2025.

As a result, all 5,520 cartons were retrieved from the state’s 27 local government areas and disposed of through controlled burning to prevent any chance of public exposure.

Mr Inuwa stressed that allowing expired food items to be distributed would have posed serious health risks, including food poisoning.

He described the retrieval and destruction as a proactive and responsible step.

The Jigawa State Government says the action reflects its commitment to food safety, public health standards, and national efforts to sustain trust in immunisation programmes across Nigeria.