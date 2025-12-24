The Jigawa State House of Assembly has passed a ₦901.84 billion budget for the 2026 fiscal year, approving Governor Umar Namadi’s proposal tagged the “Budget of Innovation and Transformation for Greater Jigawa II.” The budget, presented to the Assembly on November 25, 2025, places strong emp...

The budget, presented to the Assembly on November 25, 2025, places strong emphasis on development-driven spending, with nearly 77 percent allocated to capital projects.

Education takes over 26 percent, while agriculture and healthcare also receive major funding.

Announcing the passage during plenary, the Speaker of the House, Aliyu Dangyatim, said the budget was approved as presented, without changes.

He disclosed that ₦693.4 billion is earmarked for capital expenditure, targeting roads, energy, agriculture, education infrastructure, and healthcare.

According to the Speaker, the 2026 budget represents a 19.2 percent increase over the 2025 budget, reflecting the state government’s commitment to rapid growth and innovation.

He assured residents that the Assembly will work closely with the executive to ensure timely and effective implementation.

Earlier, the Chairman of the House Committee on Appropriation, Ibrahim Hamza Adamu, described the budget as people-focused and development-oriented.

He revealed that ₦75 billion has been allocated to food and livestock production, aimed at boosting food security, commercial farming, and job creation across the state.

Adamu also stressed that heavy investment in education is targeted at improving learning infrastructure and quality, noting that education remains central to Jigawa’s long-term development.

Passed unanimously, the ₦901.84 billion 2026 budget underscores Jigawa State’s push for infrastructure growth, food security, quality education, and economic expansion key priorities aligned with national development goals and the wellbeing of its citizens.