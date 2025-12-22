The Jigawa State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of fallen heroes and their families, with Governor Umar Namadi leading major donations at the 2026 Nigerian Legion Emblem Appeal Fund launch in Dutse. Governor Umar Namadi, speaking at the event held at the Council Chamber of G...

The Jigawa State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of fallen heroes and their families, with Governor Umar Namadi leading major donations at the 2026 Nigerian Legion Emblem Appeal Fund launch in Dutse.

Governor Umar Namadi, speaking at the event held at the Council Chamber of Government House, Dutse, announced a ₦10 million donation on behalf of the Jigawa State Government, alongside an additional ₦2 million personal donation from his family.

The show of support also saw the 27 local government chairmen in the state donate ₦500,000 each, while the Jigawa State Correspondent, Chappelle, donated ₦100,000.

Other contributors include the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Service, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, as well as heads of security agencies, all making financial commitments in support of veterans, widows, and families of fallen officers.

Governor Namadi, while acknowledging the sacrifices of fallen heroes, assured that his administration remains committed to their welfare, well-being, and social protection, describing their service to the nation as priceless.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, Jigawa State Command, Aliyu Muscular, commended the governor for his consistent humanitarian support, noting that such interventions have strengthened the Legion’s capacity to care for veterans and their dependents.

He appealed for continued government assistance in areas such as mobility, permanent office accommodation, and post-service self-reliance programmes, pledging the Legion’s loyalty and support to the current administration.

The 2026 Emblem Appeal Fund launch underscores Jigawa State’s growing commitment to honouring national service and strengthening support systems for veterans an effort seen as vital to national unity, security morale, and social responsibility.