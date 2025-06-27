Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former news anchor Lauren Sánchez have tied the knot in a lavish multi-day wedding in Venice, drawing both celebrity attention and public outrage.

The star-studded affair, which reportedly cost up to $50 million, featured exclusive venues such as San Giorgio Maggiore and the historic Arsenale shipyards. Guests included Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, Kim Kardashian, Mick Jagger, and Ivanka Trump. Security was tight, with a strict no-phone policy and parts of Venice cordoned off.

However, the opulence has sparked widespread criticism. Locals complained of severe disruptions, with streets and canals closed, and entire hotels reportedly booked out. Environmental activists, under the slogan “No Space for Bezos,” staged demonstrations, accusing the billionaire of flaunting his wealth while Venice struggles with over-tourism, rising inequality, and housing shortages.

Greenpeace unfurled a large protest banner in St. Mark’s Square reading: “If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax.” Protesters also pushed a Bezos effigy into a canal and threatened to block waterways with inflatable crocodiles.

Amid security concerns and mounting pressure, the couple relocated parts of the wedding from the historic Scuola Grande della Misericordia to the fortified Arsenale. Protest groups claimed this as a victory.

City officials defended the celebration, citing an expected €20–30 million economic boost and a €1 million donation towards local heritage and environmental projects. But critics say the event underscores the city’s shift towards catering for global elites at the expense of residents.

Despite the glamour, the Bezos wedding has reignited debate over inequality, privilege, and the commodification of Venice’s cultural heritage.