The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has inaugurated a special committee to investigate cases of technology-driven malpractice detected during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Inaugurating the 23-member committee in Abuja on Monday, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, expressed concerns over the rising sophistication in perpetrating exam fraud.

Oloyede revealed that the results of 6,458 candidates remained under investigation for alleged involvement in high-tech cheating.

“This year, we came across a number of strange things and we felt that it would be better if we expand our resources.

“We believe that God has endowed this nation with a lot of resources that we can tap from,” Oloyede said.

He noted that malpractices had evolved beyond traditional schemes into “technologically sophisticated forms,” including multiple cases of biometric and identity fraud by some accredited CBT centres and candidates.

Oloyede emphasized the need for urgent action to safeguard the integrity of examinations.

“Examination malpractice is something that we must fight with every pinch of blood in our veins.

“This is because unchecked fraud could harm several sectors and tarnish Nigeria’s image,” he said.

The registrar disclosed that while 141 cases of “normal” exam malpractice had been referred to JAMB’s disciplinary committee, the committee would handle “extraordinary infractions,” such as image blending, albinism falsification, finger pairing, and attempts to breach the Local Area Network of some CBT centres.

He listed the terms of reference of the committee to include investigating all cases of image blending, finger blending, false claims of albinism, and result falsification in the 2025 examination.

Identify the methods, patterns, tools, and technologies used to perpetrate this infraction.

“Review current examination and registration policies and recommend improvements,” he said.

Other terms of reference, he said, are to determine the culpability or otherwise of each of the 6,458 suspected candidates whose results, excluding the albinism group, are still being withheld, among others.

“We have chosen three weeks because justice delayed is said to be justice denied.

In about four weeks, admission will close. And we believe that those who are found not to be guilty should have the opportunity,” he added.

Responding, the committee chairman, Dr Jake Epele, thanked Oloyede’s leadership and pledged the committee’s commitment and dedication to the assignment.

“Examination malpractice is not just a breach of rules. It is a direct assault on integrity, merit, and the future of our nation’s youth.

“The task before us is therefore a sacred one. I believe that not everyone in this committee has a committee job. You have a call from God Almighty.

“The call is to defend the credibility of our examination, restore public confidence, and ensure that diligence and honesty remains the true pathway to opportunity,” he said.

Members of the committee include Prof. Muhammad Bello, Prof. Samuel Odewummi, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, Prof. Ibe Ifeakandu, and Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni (rtd.)

Others include Dr. Chuks Okpaka of Microsoft Africa and the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, among others.