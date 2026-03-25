The father of Super Eagles and Fulham player, Alex Iwobi, has dismissed viral reports suggesting that the home of the midfielder was violently burgled, describing it as a false development. In an update shared by ex-Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh, Alex’s father, Chuka Iwobi, refuted claims that his son…...

The father of Super Eagles and Fulham player, Alex Iwobi, has dismissed viral reports suggesting that the home of the midfielder was violently burgled, describing it as a false development.

In an update shared by ex-Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh, Alex’s father, Chuka Iwobi, refuted claims that his son was held at knifepoint during a raid at his residence.

A report went viral on social media alleging that the Nigerian international was attacked at his home by armed burglars, who reportedly stole valuables including wristwatches, jewellery, mobile phones, a laptop, and large sums of cash worth over £200,000.

Another unverified report suggested that the total value of the stolen items could be as high as £500,000, saying authorities had launched an investigation into the purported incident.

Udoh explained that he spoke with Mr Iwobi on the incident to verify the authenticity of the report.

Udoh posted, “I have just spoken to Chuka Iwobi, and he says there is absolutely no truth to reports that his son @alexiwobi was burgled.”

Quoting Iwobi’s father, Udoh added, “Alex is fine, and there was absolutely no attempt to burgle his house. He left for Turkey this morning in preparation for the friendlies. It’s so annoying that a person can actually spread such falsehoods just for a few clicks. I’ve been inundated by calls and enquiries from well-wishers and have spent unnecessary time explaining that this is a made-up story.”

The latest clarification from the player’s family effectively dismissed the claims and confirmed that no such incident was recorded.

Iwobi, a key figure for Fulham this season, has contributed four goals and three assists in 25 league appearances as well as assisting the club in pushing for a 2026/2027 European qualification spot.

The midfielder was called up by the Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, ahead of the international friendlies after an impressive run at the 2025 African Cup of Nations tournament.