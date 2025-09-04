Legendary Italian fashion brand owner Giorgio Armani has reportedly passed away at the age of 91. The company announced his death on Thursday. “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force, Giorgio Armani,” the fashion h...

Legendary Italian fashion brand owner Giorgio Armani has reportedly passed away at the age of 91.

The company announced his death on Thursday.

“With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force, Giorgio Armani,” the fashion house announced.

As a symbol of modern Italian style and elegance, Armani masterfully merged creative design with sharp business acumen, leading a company with an annual turnover of approximately 2.3 billion euros.

Giorgio Armani’s net worth was approximately $11.1 billion as of September 2025, according to a Newsweek report citing Bloomberg Billionaires Index data.

Details later