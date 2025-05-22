The Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has again spoken out amid growing concerns and public reactions to the 2025 UTME resit.

During a meeting with chief external examiners nationwide, he addressed the emotional moments from a recent press briefing, clarified JAMB’s position, and announced a mop-up exam for affected candidates.

At a strategic meeting with JAMB’s chief external examiners, Registrar Prof. Ishaq Oloyede expressed appreciation for the media’s support while providing clarity on recent controversies surrounding the 2025 UTME resit.

He also addressed the emotional moment during the previous press conference, explaining it was unplanned and not a sign of weakness.

The registrar also disclosed that JAMB has set up a counseling and emergency call centre to address problems brought by candidates .

Oloyede dismissed conspiracy theories surrounding the resit, saying attempts to politicize or tribalize the process are harmful.

He stressed that Nigeria’s examination infrastructure remains one of the best in the world.