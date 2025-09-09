The Israeli military has confirmed that in cooperation with domestic security agency Shin Bet, its air force carried out an assassination attempt on the top leadership of Hamas in the Qatari capital....

The Israeli military has confirmed that in cooperation with domestic security agency Shin Bet, its air force carried out an assassination attempt on the top leadership of Hamas in the Qatari capital.

It claimed that the unnamed Hamas members who were attacked led the organisation’s activities for years, adding that it will continue to act to “defeat the Hamas terrorist organisation”.

The attack comes days after Israeli army chief Eyal Zamir threatened to assassinate Hamas leaders living abroad, and hours after Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar claimed that Israel has accepted the Gaza ceasefire proposal offered by the US.

A senior Hamas source has told Al Jazeera that leaders of the group have been targeted in Doha while was discussing US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid has termed the current Israeli government “the worst in Israel’s history”, working to dismantle the state in the areas of education, security and foreign relations.

“It is time for us to have a modern state free of corruption, not a backward, extremist and corrupt Third World country,” he said on X.