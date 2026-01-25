First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called for improved investment in quality and inclusive education to equip children and young people with the skills and values needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world, to commemorate the 2026 International Day of Education. The First Lady’s m...

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has called for improved investment in quality and inclusive education to equip children and young people with the skills and values needed to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world, to commemorate the 2026 International Day of Education.

The First Lady’s message was conveyed in a message to mark the 2026 International Day of Education.

Remi Tinubu said Nigeria’s priority must be to empower its youth to think critically, act responsibly and embrace the future with confidence and compassion.

She said, “On this International Day of Education 2026, I call on us to reflect on this year’s theme, ‘AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation.” Education remains the most powerful tool for acquiring knowledge, values, creativity, and ethical judgment needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving, technology-driven world.

“As we embrace artificial intelligence and innovation, we must ensure that technology serves humanity, not the other way around. Humans must remain the drivers of AI, harnessing innovation while preserving the values that define us and sustain development.

“In Nigeria, our priority is to invest in quality, inclusive education that empowers our children and youth to think critically, act responsibly, and embrace the future with confidence and compassion.”