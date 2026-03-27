Inter Miami CF have announced the naming of a stadium stand after their captain, Lionel Messi, in what the club describes as a rare and unprecedented honour for an active player. The Major League Soccer side confirmed that a section of their home ground, Nu Stadium, will now be known…...

Inter Miami CF have announced the naming of a stadium stand after their captain, Lionel Messi, in what the club describes as a rare and unprecedented honour for an active player.

The Major League Soccer side confirmed that a section of their home ground, Nu Stadium, will now be known as the “Leo Messi Stand,” making the Argentine forward one of the few athletes globally to be honoured in such a manner while still actively playing.

Messi joined Inter Miami from Paris Saint-Germain in July 2023 and has since delivered a remarkable impact, scoring 82 goals in 94 appearances.

His influence has extended beyond the pitch, significantly raising the club’s global profile and boosting the visibility of Major League Soccer.

In an official statement, the club said the decision marks a shift from traditional tributes, which are typically reserved for retired legends.

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“Inter Miami CF is excited to announce Leo Messi stand, with our number 10 and captain set to become part of a rare and unique case in global sports: an athlete regularly playing at his home stadium with a stand named in his honor,” the statement read.

“Traditionally, tributes look to the past. They are built from nostalgia. From memory. This one is different. This one is born from the present.

“From what is happening right now. From what you feel every time Leo steps onto the pitch. Recognizing someone is not always about closing a chapter. Sometimes it is about realizing you are witnessing something unique.

“We present to you: the Leo Messi Stand at Nu Stadium!”

Since his arrival, Messi has become Inter Miami’s all-time leader in combined goals and assists, recording 135 goal contributions in 94 matches.

He also made history last season as the first player in MLS to win back-to-back MVP awards, while leading the club to multiple titles including the Leagues Cup, Supporters’ Shield, and MLS Cup.

Club officials said the move is intended to celebrate Messi’s ongoing legacy rather than reflect on past achievements, turning the stadium into a “living monument” to his influence.

The decision further cements Messi’s central role in shaping the identity of Inter Miami, as well as strengthening his brand presence in the United States.