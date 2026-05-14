The Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s “chief marketer,” highlighting his active role in attracting foreign investment and promoting economic opportunities. Oyedele said the President remains deeply engaged in discussions aimed at boosting investment inflows, particularly in the power sector. According to him,…...

The Minister of Finance, Taiwo Oyedele, has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s “chief marketer,” highlighting his active role in attracting foreign investment and promoting economic opportunities.

Oyedele said the President remains deeply engaged in discussions aimed at boosting investment inflows, particularly in the power sector. According to him, recent engagements also explored opportunities in mining and ways to strengthen support for private sector businesses.

“You know one very exciting thing about Mr President is that he is never tired of marketing Nigeria. He is the chief marketer for the country,” Oyedele said.

He added that their conversations largely centred on how to mobilise more investment into the economy, with a strong emphasis on power, mining, and broader private sector growth.