Lionel Messi reached a remarkable milestone on Wednesday, netting the 900th goal of his illustrious career, but the Argentine superstar could not prevent Inter Miami from bowing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on away goals following a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC. Messi, 38, struck just seven minutes into…...

Lionel Messi reached a remarkable milestone on Wednesday, netting the 900th goal of his illustrious career, but the Argentine superstar could not prevent Inter Miami from bowing out of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on away goals following a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC.

Messi, 38, struck just seven minutes into the second leg of the last-16 clash at Miami’s Chase Stadium, giving the home side an early lead and sparking hopes of a memorable night in Fort Lauderdale, the club’s final game at the venue.

However, Nashville’s Cristian Espinoza leveled the tie in the 74th minute. With the aggregate score at 1-1, Nashville advanced to the quarter-finals thanks to the away goals rule, ending Miami’s campaign in heartbreak.

The goal marked Messi’s 81st for Inter Miami since joining the MLS side in 2023, adding to the 672 he scored for Barcelona, 32 for Paris Saint-Germain, and 115 for Argentina.

Messi’s journey to 900 goals spans 21 years, beginning with his first senior strike for Barcelona against Albacete in 2005 as a 17-year-old.

While Messi, who is widely regarded as the greatest player in football history continues to chase records, he still trails his longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who has 965 career goals.

Ahead of the match, Miami manager Javier Mascherano, a former Argentina and Barcelona teammate, praised Messi’s achievement:

“I’ve been lucky enough to see most, or many, of the goals he’s scored, much closer than you all, and that’s a privilege,” Mascherano said. “The number we’re talking about (900) is insane, and that’s why Leo is one of a kind.”