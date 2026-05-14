The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Television (LTV) following the disengagement of the erstwhile General Manager of the Station, Mrs. Sola Kosoko. The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro,…...

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi as the new General Manager of the Lagos State Television (LTV) following the disengagement of the erstwhile General Manager of the Station, Mrs. Sola Kosoko.

The Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Bode Agoro, who presented the appointment letter to Mr. Kayode Oyekanmi at a brief ceremony held in his Office at the Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, on Wednesday, 13th May, 2026, said the appointment was in recognition of his dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of his duties as a public servant.

Mr. Agoro, therefore, expressed confidence in the appointee’s capacity to reposition the Lagos Television and wished him a successful and impactful tenure in office.

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Before his appointment, Mr. Oyekanmi served as Director, Strategy Centre, at the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy, a position he has held since 2022.

A seasoned brand communications practitioner, Mr. Oyekanmi has over three decades of professional experience spanning both the Private and Public Sectors, with expertise in Advertising, Public Relations, and Global export services.

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He commenced his Public Service career as a Public Affairs Practitioner on 1st March, 2000, with the Lagos State Ministry of Information and Strategy.

Mr. Oyekanmi, a Lagos State indigene from Isale Eko, Lagos Island, has received several awards in recognition of his dedication, hard work, and commitment to the journalism profession.

He holds a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) from the University of Lagos and a Bachelor’s degree in English Language and Education from Lagos State University.

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He is an active Member of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR). In addition, he is a voracious reader and a passionate lawn tennis player.

Mr. Oyekanmi currently serves as the Charter President of the Lagos State Ministry of Information Toastmasters Club.