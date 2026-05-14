The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has called for urgent federal intervention over the recurring flooding affecting communities across the state, warning that the situation is becoming a serious ecological threat. He made the call while receiving the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Zubaida Umar,…...

The Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Otu, has called for urgent federal intervention over the recurring flooding affecting communities across the state, warning that the situation is becoming a serious ecological threat.

He made the call while receiving the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency, Zubaida Umar, and her delegation during a courtesy visit in Calabar as part of the 2026 National Flood Preparedness and Awareness Campaign.

Governor Otu said flooding has remained a persistent challenge in Cross River State, affecting several communities year after year and leaving widespread destruction of homes, farmlands, and livelihoods.

He noted that despite earlier engagements with relevant authorities on flood control measures, the problem has continued, with key drainage and water channel projects reportedly abandoned or left incomplete.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor explained that the absence of fully functional flood control infrastructure has worsened the impact of heavy rainfall and water releases, exposing communities along flood corridors to repeated disasters.

He further warned that flooding in the state is no longer just a seasonal occurrence but is gradually developing into a broader environmental challenge requiring coordinated action.

Governor Otu therefore urged the Federal Government and relevant agencies to fast-track the completion of critical drainage systems and ecological projects to reduce the impact of flooding across the state.

In response, Director-General NEMA ,said the visit was part of nationwide preparedness efforts following early warning forecasts that placed several states, including Cross River, at high risk of flooding this year.

She listed vulnerable local government areas in the state to include Abi, Akamkpa, Calabar Municipality, Calabar South, Etung, Ikom, Odukpani, Obubra, and Obanliku.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the campaign is aimed at strengthening collaboration with state governments and stakeholders to improve preparedness, reduce risks, and minimize the impact of flooding on lives and property.