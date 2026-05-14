The Bayelsa State Police Command, in collaboration with the Joint Task Force (JTF), has arrested 14 suspects and recovered firearms, ammunition and operational speedboats during a security operation in Ogboinbiri Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area. The operation, which took place on May 10, 2026, followed credible intelligence and targeted…...

The Bayelsa State Police Command, in collaboration with the Joint Task Force (JTF), has arrested 14 suspects and recovered firearms, ammunition and operational speedboats during a security operation in Ogboinbiri Community, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area.

The operation, which took place on May 10, 2026, followed credible intelligence and targeted a premises linked to a suspect identified as “Lionface.”

According to a statement by the Bayelsa Police Public Relations Officer, Musa Mohammed, on Thursday, May 14, operatives carried out a search warrant at the location, which was allegedly connected to a loyalist of the former Youth President of Ogboinbiri Community, Southern Ijaw LGA, Mr. Pere Experience, and the Deputy Paramount Ruler of the area.

Items recovered during the raid included four pump-action guns, three packets of cartridges, and four operational speedboats fitted with engines, which authorities suspect were used for criminal activities along waterways in the area.

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The command also confirmed the arrest of 14 suspects in connection with the operation, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the principal suspect, “Lionface,” who is currently at large.

The operation was conducted by operatives of the Bayelsa State Police Command in conjunction with the Joint Task Force.

Reacting to the development, Commissioner of Police, Iyamah Daniel Edebor, commended the officers involved for what he described as a successful operation and assured residents of continued efforts to rid the state of criminal elements.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to sustaining ongoing security operations across Bayelsa State.

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Edebor also urged members of the public to support security agencies with timely and credible information to aid crime-fighting efforts.

The command said investigations are ongoing as efforts intensify to track down the fleeing suspect and dismantle criminal networks operating in the area.