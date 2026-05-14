The Comptroller General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi MFR has once again reaffirmed his commitment to responsible digital transformation and innovation-driven governance. He said this while delivering a keynote address at the 4th Biennial International Conference organised by the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, University of Ilorin, in collaboration with…...

The Comptroller General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi MFR has once again reaffirmed his commitment to responsible digital transformation and innovation-driven governance.

He said this while delivering a keynote address at the 4th Biennial International Conference organised by the Faculty of Communication and Information Sciences, University of Ilorin, in collaboration with the Faculty of Philology, RUDN University, Russia.

The international conference, themed “Disruptive Technology: Human and Artificial Intelligence in the Digital Economy,” held on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at the University of Ilorin Main Auditorium, brought together academics, communication scholars, technology experts, researchers, head of sister agencies, and policymakers to examine the growing impact of digital innovation and artificial intelligence on governance, education, trade, and economic development.

Speaking during the conference, CGC Adeniyi emphasised the need for institutions to strike a balance between technological advancement and human responsibility, noting that the future of the digital economy depends not only on artificial intelligence but also on ethics, leadership, and institutional competence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The digital age is, in the end, a human story, and the real test of our generation is not how powerful our machines become, but how wisely our societies choose to use them,” Adeniyi stated.

He observed that disruptive technology has already transformed global systems through digital payments, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, and smart technologies, stressing that the world is no longer preparing for disruption but already operating within it.

According to him, the role of government institutions is to ensure that innovation strengthens public trust, transparency, and operational efficiency rather than weakening accountability structures.

Drawing from the Nigeria Customs Service experience, the CGC highlighted the Service’s ongoing digital transformation initiatives, particularly the deployment of the B’Odogwu Unified Customs Management System, which has enhanced trade facilitation, cargo processing, and inter-agency collaboration.

He disclosed that the platform generated over N230 billion at the PTML Command within its first eight months of deployment, while cargo clearance timelines for compliant traders had been reduced to less than eight hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The partnership, not the rivalry, between human and artificial intelligence is where the real value lies,” he said, adding that technology remains most effective when guided by clear institutional purpose and strong ethical standards.

Adeniyi further stressed that while artificial intelligence can improve efficiency, risk management, and decision-making, human expertise and leadership remain central to effective governance and enforcement operations.

“Technology changes processes; leadership and expertise still deliver the results,” he added.

The CGC also called for stronger collaboration among universities, research institutions, and public agencies to develop practical solutions to emerging digital and governance challenges.

He noted that universities must move beyond theoretical learning to become active drivers of innovation and policy development.

ADVERTISEMENT

He identified several research areas where academia can support Customs modernisation efforts, including digital compliance systems, artificial intelligence-driven risk targeting, public trust communication strategies, and governance of cross-border data flows.

Adeniyi further urged African countries to develop locally relevant digital governance frameworks rooted in African realities, legal systems, and developmental priorities, stressing that technological advancement must remain accountable to the citizens it serves.

On the sidelines of the conference, the CGC engaged with heads of other government agencies, scholars, communication professionals, traditional leaders, and institutional leaders on opportunities for collaboration in digital research, innovation, community development, and capacity development.