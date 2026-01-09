The Oyo State Police Command has announced a state-wide crackdown on vehicles without valid registration and motorcyclists who conceal their identities while in transit. This enforcement, aimed at curbing a rising trend in criminal mobility and enhancing public safety, is planned to take full effect...

The Oyo State Police Command has announced a state-wide crackdown on vehicles without valid registration and motorcyclists who conceal their identities while in transit.

This enforcement, aimed at curbing a rising trend in criminal mobility and enhancing public safety, is planned to take full effect from Monday, January 11, 2026.

In a statement released on Friday, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed that the order came directly from the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, as part of a proactive strategy to deny criminals the tools of anonymity and strengthen crime prevention across the state.

According to the statement, the enforcement targets individuals who drive vehicles without valid registration numbers, Vehicles or motorcycles bearing covered, defaced, Dealer’s registration, and vehicles carrying unauthorized National Association of Nigerian Students number plates.

The statement also revealed that the enforcement will also target motorcyclists who wear hoods or cover their faces with masks while riding in a manner capable of concealing identity.

“The Oyo State Police Command, under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Femi Haruna, PSC (+), wishes to inform members of the public of proactive security measures being implemented by the Command to further strengthen public safety, curb criminal activities, and enhance crime prevention across the State,” the statement read.

“As part of the Command’s commitment to proactive, intelligence-led, and preventive policing, the Commissioner of Police has approved the commencement of a statewide enforcement operation targeted at eliminating practices that aid criminal concealment and mobility. Consequently, with effect from Monday, 11th January, 2026, the Command shall begin full enforcement against:

“Unmarked vehicles (vehicles without valid registration numbers); Vehicles or motorcycles bearing covered, blinded, defaced, fake, Dealer’s, unauthorized NANS (National Association of Nigerian Students) number plates, or any plate number covered without lawful authorization; and: Motorcyclists who wear hoods or cover their faces with masks while riding in a manner capable of concealing identity.”

The Command warned that any person found violating these directives shall be arrested, while the vehicle or motorcycle involved shall be impounded, and suspects prosecuted accordingly upon the conclusion of investigations.

The Command further stated that the measures have become imperative following credible intelligence and operational assessments which reveal that criminal elements increasingly exploit unmarked vehicles, fake, blinded, defaced, or unlawfully covered number plates, as well as disguised motorcyclists, to evade detection and perpetrate crimes within communities.

The statement added, “In furtherance of this proactive approach, the Commissioner of Police earlier met with the leadership and representatives of commercial motorcyclists (Okada riders) across the State, where he sensitized them on the new enforcement regime.

“During the engagement, the CP issued a stern warning that any individual or group found using motorcycles as cover for criminal activities will be made to face the full weight of the law. To enhance collaboration, he also shared his personal contact with the leadership of the union to encourage the timely flow of credible intelligence, assuring them of confidentiality and swift Police response.

“The Command emphasizes that routine stop-and-search operations, checkpoints, and intelligence-driven patrols remain lawful and effective tools for crime prevention, and they will continue to be deployed strategically across the State in the interest of public safety.”

The Command urges members of the public to remain law-abiding, vigilant, and security-conscious, and to promptly report suspicious movements or activities to the nearest Police Station, Security Post, or through the Command’s emergency lines.

The Commissioner of Police appreciates the continued cooperation and support of residents and assures that the Command, under his leadership, will continue to uphold the highest standards of discipline, professionalism, and accountability.