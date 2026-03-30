The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the Chairman and Secretary of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. The development was cited by TVC News in an…...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has recognised Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as the Chairman and Secretary of the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), backed by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The development was cited by TVC News in an update published on the official Website of the electoral body on Monday.

According to the update, INEC recognised the results of the National Convention held in Abuja alongside other members of the NWC, including Ahmed Yayari Mohammed as Treasurer, Daniel Woyengikuro as Financial Secretary, and Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN as the Legal Adviser.

TVC News previously reported that the Nyesom Wike-backed faction of the Peoples Democratic Party has elected Abdulrahman Mohammed and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

They were elected at the national convention of the party held in Abuja on Sunday.

At the convention, about 2,500 delegates endorsed the 19-member NWC and other national officers.

The motion was moved by House Minority Leader, Kingsley Chinda, and seconded by Usaman Admu.

The affirmed officers include Aaron Chukwuemeka (Deputy National Chairman, South), Yusufu Nya Akirikwen (SAN) (Deputy National Chairman, North), Kolawale Olabisi (Deputy National Secretary), Odeyemei Mackson Oladiran (National Treasurer), and Lado Dan Marke (Deputy National Treasurer), among others.