The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented a certificate of return to Hassan Musa of the All Progressives Congress, winner of the Okura State Constituency by-election in Kogi State.

Resident Electoral Commissioner Oliver Agundu, while presenting the certificate in Lokoja, said INEC is working to improve voter sensitisation through the Continuous Voter Registration exercise.

Meanwhile, the People’s Democratic Party and the Allied People’s Movement in Kogi State have alleged irregularities in the election and called for a review of the process.

The by-election followed the death of the former lawmaker representing Okura State Constituency, Enema Paul, which necessitated the choice of a new representative for the Eighth Kogi State Assembly.