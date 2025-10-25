The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant aimed at improving staff training and operational readiness ahead of the November 8 Anambra governorship election. The digital tool, named the INEC Training Virtual Assistant or “...

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant aimed at improving staff training and operational readiness ahead of the November 8 Anambra governorship election.

The digital tool, named the INEC Training Virtual Assistant or “INECTrainingBot,” was introduced on Friday and is accessible via Telegram.

According to INEC, the virtual assistant offers electoral officers 24-hour access to election materials, interactive lessons, and on-demand learning modules, enabling them to train flexibly from any location and at their own pace.

The commission said the initiative is part of broader efforts to leverage technology in enhancing the efficiency, preparedness, and effectiveness of its staff during the electoral process.

READ ALSO: INEC Set To Conduct Mock Accreditation Ahead Of Anambra Election

A statement by the commission via X read, “In preparation for the #AnambraDecides2025 election, the Independent National Electoral Commission is leveraging technology to enhance the capacity of its personnel and stakeholders.

“We are proud to introduce the INEC Training Virtual Assistant, ‘INECTrainingBot,’ now available on Telegram. This tool provides flexible, on-demand access to essential election training, ensuring our team can learn smarter and be fully equipped for their critical roles.

“Key Features: 24/7 Accessibility; User-friendly interface on Telegram; On-the-go learning.”

INEC had also announced that the distribution of Permanent Voter Cards for voters who participated in the recent Continuous Voter Registration in Anambra State will take place from October 22 to October 26.The commission also revealed that INEC will conduct a mock accreditation exercise on Saturday, October 25, in selected polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state.

The exercise, according to the commission, is intended to test the functionality of the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and assess the real-time uploading of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal.