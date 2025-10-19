The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the date for the conduct of the voters’ Mock Accreditation Exercise in selected polling units across the three senatorial districts in Anambra State. According to a statement signed by Victoria Eta-Messi, the agency’s Director, ...

The Independent National Electoral Commission has announced the date for the conduct of the voters’ Mock Accreditation Exercise in selected polling units across the three senatorial districts in Anambra State.

According to a statement signed by Victoria Eta-Messi, the agency's Director, Voter Education and Publicity, the exercise will allow INEC to test run the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, its response and uploading of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal ahead of the gubernatorial polls.

The statement reads, “The Commission will conduct a Mock Accreditation Exercise on Saturday, 25th October 2025, in selected polling units across the three senatorial districts of the State. This exercise will allow INEC to test the upgraded Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), assess its response time, and test the uploading of results on the INEC Result Viewing Portal ahead of the main election.”

Mock Accreditation Locations:

S/N Senatorial District- LGA – Registration Area – Polling Unit

1. Anambra Central Awka South Amawbia II (03) Igwédimma Primary School I & II (006)

2. Anambra Central Awka South Amawbia II (03)Igwédimma Primary School I & II (007)

3. Anambra Central Idemili North Nkpor II (06)Ububa Village Square (035)

4. Anambra Central Idemili North Nkpor II (06)Ifeadigo Hall (063)

5. Anambra North Oyi Nteje III (07)Girls Secondary School, Nteje (005)

6. Anambra North Oyi Nteje IV (08)State Primary School, Nteje (002)

7. Anambra North Anambra East Aguleri II (02)Central School (001)

8. Anambra North Anambra East Aguleri II (02)Umunoke Public Square I (002)

9. Anambra South Aguata Ekwulobia I (06)Central School, Ekwulobia (003)

10. Anambra South Aguata Ekwulobia II (07)Urban Girls Secondary School, Ekwulobia (009)

11. Anambra South Orumba North Ajalli I (01)Primary School I (007)

12. Anambra South Orumba North Ajalli I (01)RCM KDT School (011)

The agency urges registered voters in the polling units mentioned are to participate actively in the mock accreditation, stressing that their involvement will help INEC fine-tune operational and technological processes ahead of the Governorship Election.

INEC reaffirms its commitment to operational efficiency, transparency, and the confidence of all stakeholders ahead of the 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election.

“Registered voters in these polling units are encouraged to participate actively. Their involvement will help INEC fine-tune operational and technological processes ahead of the Governorship Election.

“INEC remains committed to operational efficiency, transparency, and the confidence of all stakeholders as preparations for the 2025 Anambra State Governorship Election continue,” the statement concluded.

TVC previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission has declared that all eligible individuals who registered during the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Anambra State can proceed with the collection of their Permanent Voter Card.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Victoria Eta-Messi, the agency’s Director, Voter Education and Publicity.

According to the statement, the agency stated that the collection will begin on Wednesday, the 22nd of October, with a deadline set for Sunday, the 26th of October.