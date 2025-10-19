The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared that all eligible individuals who registered during the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Anambra State can proceed with the collection of their Permanent Voter Card. This was disclosed in a statement signed by Victoria Eta-Messi the...

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared that all eligible individuals who registered during the Continuous Voter Registration exercise in Anambra State can proceed with the collection of their Permanent Voter Card.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Victoria Eta-Messi the agency’s Director, Voter Education and Publicity.

According to the statement, the agency stated that the collection will begin Wednesday 22nd of october, with deadline set for Sunday 26th of October.

The statement reads, “The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wishes to inform the public that Permanent Voter Card (PVC) collection for those who registered during the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in Anambra State will take place:

“•From Wednesday, 22nd to Sunday, 26th October 2025

“Registered voters who participated in the recently concluded CVR exercise are encouraged to visit the Registration Area where they originally registered to collect their PVCs.”

The agency further stated that the collection is strictly in person, warning that it will not condone any form of collection by proxy.

“INEC emphasizes that PVC collection is strictly in person. There will be no collection by proxy under any circumstances. All registered voters are urged to ensure they collect their PVCs within the specified period to be eligible to vote in the forthcoming Governorship Election in Anambra State,” the statement concluded.