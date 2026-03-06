The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified a viral social media graphic suggesting that the commission had issued a deadline for government officials seeking election to resign. In a Friday statement shared on its official X handle, INEC stated the viral information is false ...

In a Friday statement shared on its official X handle, INEC stated the viral information is false and does not emanate from the commission.

According to the statement, INEC urges all members of the public, media organisations and political stakeholders to disregard the message in its entirety.

The statement reads, “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to a graphic currently circulating online claiming that the Commission has announced March 26 as the deadline for government officials seeking election to resign.

“The Commission wishes to state clearly that the information is false and did not emanate from INEC.

“INEC has not issued any such announcement, and the graphic being circulated is fake and misleading. Members of the public, media organisations, and political stakeholders are therefore advised to disregard the message in its entirety.”

The commission further advised the public to visit its official channels to get the right information regarding the electioneering process.

The statement added, “For the avoidance of doubt, all official information, announcements, and updates from the Commission are published only through INEC’s verified channels, including the official website https://inecnigeria.org, the Commission’s verified social media platforms, and official press releases from the Commission.

“Citizens are strongly encouraged to verify election-related information through these official sources and avoid sharing unverified content capable of misleading the public.”

The Commission reaffirms its commitment to providing accurate, timely, and transparent information to the public.