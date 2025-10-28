The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Ojo Amupitan, has been honoured by the Federal University of Lokoja for his dedication, hard work, and inspiration to many....

He received the recognition during the 56th Annual National Conference of the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT), where he pledged to collaborate with the National Assembly to ensure a credible, fair, and transparent electoral process in Nigeria.

Describing the gathering as a “momentous occasion,” Prof. Amupitan reflected on the centrality of law in nation-building. “Law is not merely a set of rules but the foundation upon which societies build their progress,” he said, noting that credible elections depend on strong legal frameworks.

With the Electoral Act currently under review, the INEC Chairman reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to active engagement with the legislative process. “We must ensure that Nigeria has electoral laws that both citizens and institutions can be proud of,” he stated.

Prof. Amupitan also expressed optimism that the ongoing reforms would minimise electoral disputes. “Let us work towards elections that are so credible that no one feels compelled to challenge the outcome in court,” he urged.

The plaque presented by the Federal University of Lokoja recognised his contributions to public service, legal scholarship, and the advancement of democratic governance in Nigeria.