The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan (SAN), has assured Nigerians that the 2027 General Election will be “free, fair, transparent and technologically driven,” stressing that the Commission will tolerate no misconduct in the electoral process.

Speaking in Lagos during the 2026 Induction and Strategic Retreat of INEC, held from January 9–10, Amupitan highlighted the need for the Commission to meet the evolving expectations of Nigerians in a rapidly changing electoral landscape.

“We gather here today not merely as electoral administrators and leaders, but as the custodians of the will of the Nigerian people.

“This retreat serves as a bridge between our institutional experience and the innovative demands of a rapidly evolving electoral landscape,” he said.

He commended INEC staff for their performance in the November 2025 Anambra State governorship election, calling it “a defining moment early in his tenure.”

Amupitan outlined the electoral milestones leading up to 2027, including the February 2026 FCT Area Council elections and off-cycle governorship polls in Ekiti and Osun states.

“These elections are not just routine exercises; they are the testing grounds for our resolve and our readiness. They offer us the chance to refine our processes… ensuring that every technical and logistical gear is perfectly oiled before the grand national exercise of 2027,” he said.

The INEC chairman emphasized five non-negotiable pillars that will guide the Commission: “free, fair, credible, transparent and inclusive elections.”

“We are here to organise elections that are free from any form of interference; fair to all contestants and political parties; credible in the eyes of the global community; transparent in every process… and inclusive of every Nigerian, regardless of physical ability or location,” he said.

Amupitan also focused on the role of first-time young voters in 2027.

“Millions of young citizens will be approaching the ballot box for the very first time. These are digital natives who demand transparency in real time and have little patience for opacity. It is our duty to prove to these tech-savvy, and often sceptical, young voters that INEC can be trusted,” he said.

On legal compliance, he stressed, “Let it be known that under my leadership, the rule of law is not a suggestion; it is our operating system.”

The retreat will address 17 thematic areas, including logistics, ad-hoc staff, transportation, voter registration, election security, and political party management.

“We must ensure that the Continuous Voter Registration and revalidation exercises are beyond reproach. We will discuss election security… and how to enforce internal democracy and transparency in party finances,” he stressed.

Setting ambitious goals for the 2027 polls, Amupitan said, “The 2027 General Election must be free and fair and be a watershed moment in Nigeria’s election history. Let it be said that under our watch, INEC became the best Election Management Body in Africa — a beacon of integrity, a model of technological efficiency, and a fortress of democratic values,” he declared.

He warned that any violation of INEC’s principles would be sanctioned.

“I reaffirm my commitment to your welfare, but I must also reiterate that any compromise on our values or processes will have consequences. There is no room for misconduct, whether by omission or commission.

“Let us use this retreat to break down silos, foster open communication, volunteer constructive feedback and emerge as a united front,” the INEC chairman said.

Welcoming participants, Lagos state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Ayobami Salami, said the retreat marked “a significant milestone in the continuous evolution of the Commission.”

He added that the programme aimed to strengthen leadership capacity and operational preparedness amid public expectations that are “higher than ever,” urging officials to rise to the challenge.

Salami further explained that the retreat offered an opportunity for institutional bonding and cross-pollination of ideas.

“As we advance towards the 2027 General Election, the importance of early planning, strategic coordination and institutional cohesion cannot be overstated,” Salami said.