INEC clarified that it has not published any official timetable or schedule for the 2027 polls, contrary to information circulating in some sections of the media and on social platforms.

The Commission made this known in a statement issued on Friday night in Abuja and signed by the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the INEC Chairman, Adedayo Oketola. According to the statement, any document or report suggesting that INEC has already rolled out election activities for 2027 did not originate from the electoral body.

The clarification follows renewed public attention on a document titled Election Management in Nigeria, 2015–2025, one of two books presented by INEC under the leadership of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as his tenure drew to a close.

The publication, which reviewed electoral activities over a ten-year period, also outlined projected dates for future general elections based on a proposed permanent election cycle.

Under that framework, presidential and National Assembly elections were proposed to hold on the third Saturday of February, with governorship and state assembly elections scheduled two weeks later.

The document listed tentative dates for general elections spanning several decades, beginning with 2027 and extending to 2063.

However, INEC stressed that the projections contained in the book do not amount to an official election timetable or schedule of activities.

The Commission reaffirmed that it operates strictly within the law, noting that Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act, 2022, mandates INEC to publish a notice of election no later than 360 days before the date fixed for a general election.

It added that any timetable released outside this legal window could not have been issued by the Commission.

INEC assured Nigerians that the official timetable and schedule of activities for the 2027 general elections would be released at the appropriate time and in full compliance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2022.

The electoral body also urged the public and the media to ignore unverified reports and rely solely on its official and verified communication channels for accurate and authoritative information.

In a New Year address delivered on Friday, Amupitan reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to delivering elections that are transparent, credible and inclusive in 2027, stressing that preparatory measures are already underway to further strengthen the integrity of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He described the new year as a period of renewal and a critical stage for reinforcing institutional frameworks ahead of the next general elections.

Reflecting on the commission’s activities in 2025, the INEC Chairman commended staff for their dedication and professionalism, citing the successful conduct of the Anambra State governorship election held shortly after he assumed office on October 23.

According to him, the election demonstrated that with discipline, cohesion and professionalism, the commission is well positioned to protect the sanctity of the ballot and deepen public confidence in the electoral system.