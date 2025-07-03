Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, has been awarded an honorary Doctor of Philosophy (Honoris Causa) degree by the prestigious GD Goenka University in India.

The honorary degree was conferred in recognition of Governor Idris’ exceptional contributions to education, leadership, and social development. The special convocation ceremony took place on Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the university’s campus in India, where the Governor was celebrated as a visionary leader, statesman, and staunch advocate for education and social justice.

According to the citation presented at the event, GD Goenka University commended Governor Idris for his unwavering commitment to public service, transformational leadership in Kebbi State, and notable reforms in Nigeria’s education and labour sectors. The university also highlighted his enduring efforts in promoting inclusive governance and societal advancement.

Governor Idris, born on August 6, 1965, began his career as a classroom teacher and steadily rose through the ranks of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), where he served as Chairman in Kebbi State before becoming the National Treasurer. In 2018, he was elected as the National President of the NUT and also served as Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), where he actively defended the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers and teachers.

In May 2022, Idris emerged as the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and was elected Governor of Kebbi State in the 2023 general elections. Since assuming office, his administration has recorded notable achievements across various sectors, including education, agriculture, infrastructure, healthcare, civil service welfare, economic development, energy, digital economy, and rural transformation.

The university also praised Governor Idris for his people-centered leadership style, transparency, inclusivity, and his commitment to promoting religious harmony, security, and cultural preservation within Kebbi State. The honorary degree was described as an international recognition of his exemplary governance and a testament to his far-reaching impact beyond Nigeria.

In his acceptance speech, Governor Idris expressed profound gratitude to GD Goenka University for the honour, reaffirming his dedication to the continued service of the people of Kebbi State and humanity at large. He pledged to pursue his duties with renewed energy and dedication.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor’s delegation, the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Hon. Shafiu Zauro, disclosed that the Kebbi State Government had approved automatic employment for 69 graduates of Kalinga University and 27 graduates of GD Goenka University, all of whom are indigenes of Kebbi State. He further revealed that the government had covered their flight expenses back to Nigeria and provided them with financial support.

Governor Idris was accompanied to the ceremony by several top officials, including Hon. Bello Dallatun Kaoje, Member of the House of Representatives representing Suru/Bagudo Federal Constituency; Hon. Faruq Nasarawa Jega, Majority Leader of the Kebbi State House of Assembly; Hon. Abubakar Muhammad BK, Commissioner for Finance; Hon. Bala Muhammad (Gagga), Commissioner for Transport and Renewable Energy; Hon. Ibrahim Muhammad Sakaba, Commissioner for Digital Economy; Hon. Shafiu Abubakar Zauro, Special Adviser on Special Duties; and Alhaji Ibrahim Bagudu, a prominent businessman and politician.