The Imo State Government has imposed a total ban on all forms of mining and dredging activities within the Owerri Capital Territory.

This comes in response to the severe environmental degradation caused by unchecked sand mining.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the State Secretariat in Owerri, the Commissioner for Industry, Mines, and Solid Minerals, Ernest Ibejiako, announced the new directive.

He said the state could no longer tolerate the continued destruction of its environment.

According to the Commissioner, the government has officially notified federal authorities and requested the Mining Cadastral Office in Abuja to revoke all mining licenses operating within the capital territory.

The government also vowed to pursue legal action against operators who flout the new directive, stressing that protecting the state’s environment is a top priority.