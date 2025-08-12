Bournemouth have confirmed the sale of defender Illia Zabarnyi to PSG.
The deal is worth £54.5m (€63m) guaranteed with €3m add-ons.
Bournemouth were reluctant to sell but the player expressed his desire to leave and PSG was his destination of choice.
PSG first made contact at the beginning of June so this brings to an end a pursuit that’s been ongoing for over two months.
Zabarnyi’s replacement, Bafode Diakite, was in Bournemouth earlier to finalise his move from Lille.