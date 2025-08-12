Bournemouth have confirmed the sale of defender Illia Zabarnyi to PSG. ...

Bournemouth have confirmed the sale of defender Illia Zabarnyi to PSG.

The deal is worth £54.5m (€63m) guaranteed with €3m add-ons.

Bournemouth were reluctant to sell but the player expressed his desire to leave and PSG was his destination of choice.

Illia Zabarnyi transfer news: PSG complete £54.5m deal for Bournemouth defender

Sky Sports

PSG first made contact at the beginning of June so this brings to an end a pursuit that’s been ongoing for over two months.

Zabarnyi’s replacement, Bafode Diakite, was in Bournemouth earlier to finalise his move from Lille.