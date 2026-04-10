Bola Ahmed Tinubu has responded to a request by Douye Diri over the reimbursement of a federal road project executed in the state. The President made the remark during a state banquet held in his honour after commissioning several key projects, including the 630-metre Angiama-Oporoma Bridge and newly constructed dual-carriage…...

Bola Ahmed Tinubu has responded to a request by Douye Diri over the reimbursement of a federal road project executed in the state.

The President made the remark during a state banquet held in his honour after commissioning several key projects, including the 630-metre Angiama-Oporoma Bridge and newly constructed dual-carriage roads linking New Yenagoa City to Gbarantoru on Friday.

Speaking humorously, Tinubu said he would “take the project with him” back to Abuja.

“Okay, I’ll take it with me when I’m going,” he said.

The President recalled previous engagements with Governor Diri, noting that the governor had made several requests during earlier meetings.

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“When we met in my office, you were asking for an exception on this, a waiver on that. You spoke about Bayelsa and your commitment. Now you want reimbursement for a federal road. Okay, I’ll take it with me when I’m going,” Tinubu added.

TVC News previously reported that President Tinubu commissioned a 60-megawatt gas-fired turbine plant in Bayelsa.

The 60 MW gas-fired turbine is an independent power project of the Bayelsa State Government.

Present at the Inauguration are the Governor of the state, Douye Diri, former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife Patience Jonathan, as well as the Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and others.