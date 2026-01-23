The Chairman of Ikorodu Local Government, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, has bagged a Master’s degree in Public Administration at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). Ladega received the degree during the institution’s 56th convocation ceremony held at the Akoka campus, where graduates from different ...

Ladega received the degree during the institution’s 56th convocation ceremony held at the Akoka campus, where graduates from different faculties were awarded their certificates.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Akeem Mustapha, the council chairman described the achievement as part of his continuous pursuit of knowledge and capacity building in public service.

The statement said the programme has equipped Ladega with modern administrative skills and policy insights that would enhance effective governance and service delivery in Ikorodu.

Speaking on the development, Ladega commended the University of Lagos for its contribution to leadership development and said the training would be applied to improve infrastructure, promote economic opportunities, and deepen community participation within the local government area.

The statement added that the academic feat reflects the role of education in strengthening leadership and improving public sector performance.