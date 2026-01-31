Nigeria’s Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, is at the Federal University of Technology, Minna (FUT MINNA), to deliver the institution’s 34th convocation lecture. The lecture, themed “Youth and Nation Building: Navigating Opportunities in an Era of National Refor...

The lecture, themed “Youth and Nation Building: Navigating Opportunities in an Era of National Reforms,” comes ahead of the university’s 34th Convocation Ceremony for the 2024/2025 academic session.

FUT Minna had earlier announced that a total of 5,297 students are set to graduate, including 111 First Class honours recipients.

The Vice-Chancellor, Farouk Kuta, briefed journalists on the convocation activities and the upcoming 43rd Founders’ Day, scheduled for 1st February 2026.

According to him, the graduating students comprise 111 First Class, 1,525 Second Class Upper, 2,134 Second Class Lower, 631 Third Class, and 37 Pass degrees.

Kuta gave a breakdown of the graduates, stating that 4,438 students will receive First Degrees, 73 will be awarded Postgraduate Diplomas, 633 candidates will obtain Master’s Degrees, while 153 scholars will be conferred with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degrees.