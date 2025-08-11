Ibom Air has permanently banned a passenger after she allegedly assaulted multiple crew members and security personnel during and after a flight from Uyo to Lagos on Sunday, 10 August 2025....

The airline said the passenger, identified as Ms Comfort Emmanson, refused to switch off her mobile phone before take-off despite repeated instructions.

A fellow passenger eventually turned it off, prompting an angry outburst.

On arrival in Lagos, Emmanson allegedly waited for other passengers to disembark before attacking the Purser, stepping on her, tearing off her wig and glasses, and striking her with footwear.

She reportedly slapped another crew member who tried to intervene, and attempted to remove a fire extinguisher to use as a weapon – an act the airline said could have caused damage to the aircraft.

The Pilot-in-Command alerted airport security, but before they arrived, the Purser prevented Emmanson from leaving the aircraft.

On the arrival of Ibom Air and Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) security, the passenger allegedly attacked them as well, striking both security staff and the ground supervisor before being restrained and removed from the aircraft.

Emmanson was taken into custody by FAAN security and handed over to the Nigeria Police for investigation.

Ibom Air said it had reported the incident to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and reiterated its zero-tolerance policy for unruly or violent behaviour.

The airline commended its crew for their professionalism under “extremely challenging circumstances” and urged all passengers to comply with safety instructions for the security and comfort of all on board.