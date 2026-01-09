The people of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration to express support for the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and to reaffirm the position of Governor Umo Eno that the project should pass through the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve. Dressed in white an...

The people of Ibeno Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration to express support for the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway and to reaffirm the position of Governor Umo Eno that the project should pass through the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve.

Dressed in white and carrying placards with messages such as “Ibeno Is the True Host of Stubbs Creek,” “Stubbs Creek Not Disputed in History,” “Dialogue, Not Dispute,” “Peace Over False Claims,” and “Landlord, Don’t Make Noise,” the demonstrators maintained that Ibeno, as a coastal local government, is historically and geographically positioned to host the project.

The rally followed growing tensions triggered by claims from some groups in neighbouring Eket asserting ownership of Stubbs Creek. The Ibeno people dismissed the claims, warning against attempts to rewrite historical facts or obstruct development, and insisting that Stubbs Creek has never been disputed in history.

Addressing the crowd, a community leader and stakeholder, Elder Daniel John Sunday, said the people deliberately chose peace over confrontation, stressing that rightful ownership is defined by truth, not by violence.

“We are not violent people, we are peace lovers. If you truly own land, you don’t use violence to claim it. You stand on the truth. Stubbs Creek is the rightful land of the Ibeno people,” he said.

Elder Sunday added that the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway would create jobs, attract investors, and accelerate development in the area, describing infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth, a message also reflected on placards reading “Infrastructure Brings Prosperity.”

Speaking for the youths, the Youth President of Ibeno, Comrade Victor Ofon Esenem, declared the youths’ full support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno for approving and backing the coastal highway project.

“We are not here to contest land with anybody. Anyone who claims equal rights must come with clean hands,” he said.

Esenem added that Ibeno remains safe and welcoming for investors, noting that the community supports national development and is ready to work with government to protect federal assets within its territory. He reaffirmed the youths’ commitment to peace, stressing that “peace over false claims” remains their guiding principle.

Also speaking at the rally, the Vice Chairman of Ibeno Local Government Council, Pharm. Ukpong Okon, who represented the Executive Chairman, commended the people, especially the youths, for choosing dialogue and peaceful advocacy over conflict.

He expressed appreciation to President Tinubu, Senate President Akpabio, and Governor Umo Eno, noting that their cooperation had attracted a transformative infrastructure project like the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway to the area.

According to him, the project would engage youths, stimulate economic activities, and open up Ibeno to new development opportunities. He assured that the council would continue to work with relevant authorities to protect the project and provide a conducive environment for investors.