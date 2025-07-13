Babangida recounted that their journey began in 1962 when both men enlisted in the Nigerian Military Training College in Kaduna. “From those early days, Muhammadu stood out — quiet yet resolute, principled yet humble, deeply patriotic and fiercely loyal to Nigeria,” he wrote.

According to the former president, their relationship was forged in the crucible of military life — shaped by “trenches and trials, dreams and disappointments,” as well as a shared devotion to the ideals of discipline and duty. Despite the evolution of their roles in Nigeria’s leadership landscape — from soldiers to Heads of State — Babangida affirmed that Buhari remained consistent in his values.

“In all, Buhari remained consistent in his belief in integrity, order, and the dignity of public office,” Babangida said. “He served Nigeria with a deep sense of responsibility and unwavering commitment, even when the road was lonely or misunderstood.”

Describing Buhari as a deeply spiritual man, Babangida noted that the late President found comfort in his faith and carried himself with humility and conviction. “We may not have agreed on everything — as brothers often don’t — but I never once doubted his sincerity or his patriotism,” he added.

Beyond his public titles, Babangida said Buhari’s death represents the departure of a national symbol. “His passing today is not just the loss of a former Head of State, or a two-term civilian President. It is the loss of a symbol — a man whose life embodied the transition of Nigeria from the old guard to the new republic,” he observed.

He praised Buhari’s post-presidency years, describing him as a moral compass to many and an example of modesty in public life. To Buhari’s wife, Aisha, his children and grandchildren, Babangida extended his heartfelt condolences.

“May Allah (SWT), in His infinite mercy, forgive his shortcomings, accept his deeds, and grant him Aljannatul Firdaus,” he prayed.

The tribute from Nigeria’s one-time military ruler underscores the gravity of Buhari’s departure, marking the end of a defining era in Nigeria’s civil-military and democratic evolution.

President Muhammadu Buhari died on Sunday at the age of 83.