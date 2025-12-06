Actress Bimbo Akintola has revealed that her steadfast support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stems from personal experiences with online bullying. Speaking in a recent interview on With Chude, Akintola explained that her backing of Tinubu intensified after she was targeted by a supporter of the op...

Speaking in a recent interview on With Chude, Akintola explained that her backing of Tinubu intensified after she was targeted by a supporter of the opposition, who criticized and bullied her over her political choice.

The actress called on Nigerians to show respect for differing political opinions, stressing that everyone is entitled to their own views.

Akintola also expressed concern over the treatment of veteran actress Joke Silva, who faced severe backlash for publicly supporting Tinubu, urging greater tolerance in political discourse.

She wrote, “I supported President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last election because somebody annoyed me with their bullying.

“Nigerians are annoying. Don’t bully other people. We have our rights to differences of opinion. You don’t like this man [Tinubu], cool, you have the right not to like him. You prefer this person, good for you. But don’t bully others.

“They bullied aunty Joke to the point that someone wrote something that was so inhumane. So, I made a video and said, ‘I’m also supporting Tinubu, kill me, let me see if you can change my mind.’

“We need to stop bullying. We need to agree that we can never agree with everybody. That’s what makes us great and beautiful. If we are all the same, it would be a boring life. Till tomorrow, you might not agree that he was the best person for the job, but at that point, that was who I wanted, that was who I voted for. You can’t take my voice away from me; it’s mine,” she expressed.