The Lagos State Police Command has given an update on the interrogation of Engr. Chibuike Azubike on Thursday, who had been parading himself with a self-acclaimed traditional title, ‘Obi of Lagos, claiming to be the ruler of southeastern Nigerians in Lagos State. A statement signed by the command&...

The Lagos State Police Command has given an update on the interrogation of Engr. Chibuike Azubike on Thursday, who had been parading himself with a self-acclaimed traditional title, ‘Obi of Lagos, claiming to be the ruler of southeastern Nigerians in Lagos State.

A statement signed by the command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, on Thursday revealed that Azubuike confessed to the police during investigation that he is not a certified engineer and only supplies construction materials to construction companies, which formed the basis upon which he parades himself as an engineer.

The statement further revealed that the “Obi of Lagos Palace” ₦1.5 billion prototype unveiling fund-raising scheme orchestrated by the suspect is an avenue to swindle the public of their hard-earned money.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the public of updates on the ongoing investigation into the criminal activities of the principal suspect, Engr. Chibuike Azubike ‘m’, aged 65 years, who recently acclaimed himself as the “Obi of Lagos” and announced plans for the “…unveiling of the prototype of a ₦1.5 BILLION PALACE of Obi of Lagos State…” at Apple Hall, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos, a ceremony scheduled for Saturday, 13th September 2025.

“Investigation so far revealed that the principal suspect, Engr. Chibuike Azubike later confessed to the Police that he is not a qualified engineer but merely a supplier of construction materials to construction companies, which formed the basis upon which he has been parading himself as an engineer.

“Further findings revealed that the planned unveiling of the “Obi of Lagos Palace” was fraudulently designed as a ploy to swindle unsuspecting personalities and other Nigerians of their hard-earned money under the guise of the “…unveiling of the prototype of a ₦1.5 BILLION PALACE of Obi of Lagos State.”

The police further disclosed that the suspect confessed that he acted alone without a formal approval or recognition of any legitimate chieftaincy title, urging the public to disregard claims and other misleading publications on social media relating to the alleged chieftaincy title.

The Commissioner of Police, Olohundare Jimoh, tasked the public to stay vigilant, as the investigation is still ongoing and the suspect and his accomplices will be subsequently charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

“It was also established that the principal suspect acted alone, without the backing or recognition of any legitimate chieftaincy authority. Members of the public are therefore enjoined to disregard his claims and other misleading publications on social media aimed at causing disaffection among the peace-loving people of Lagos. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing, and all suspects involved will be arraigned in court upon conclusion of the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, strongly enjoins the people of Lagos to remain vigilant and not to fall prey to fraudsters of the likes of Chibuike Azubike and his gang. He further reassures the good people of Lagos State of the Command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, security, and public order while protecting citizens against all forms of criminal deception,” the statement concluded.