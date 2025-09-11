The Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man, Engr. Chibuike Azubike, on Wednesday, who had been parading himself with a self-acclaimed traditional title, ‘Obi of Lagos, claiming to be the ruler of southeastern Nigerians in Lagos State. According to a statement signed by the command̵...

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man, Engr. Chibuike Azubike, on Wednesday, who had been parading himself with a self-acclaimed traditional title, ‘Obi of Lagos, claiming to be the ruler of southeastern Nigerians in Lagos State.

According to a statement signed by the command’s deputy spokesperson, DSP Babaseyi Oluseyi, the arrest was made ahead of the installation ceremony coming up on Saturday, September 13, with a planned unveiling of a prototype “Palace of Obi of Lagos State” purportedly valued at N 1.5 billion.

The statement further revealed that the suspect is an indigene of Imo State, and he was arrested alongside three accomplices, Chief Chibuzor Ani, 57 years, Chief Martins Nwaodika, 65 years, and Ikechukwu Franklin Nnadi, 41 years.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Police Command today, Wednesday, September 10, 2025, successfully arrested a self-acclaimed traditional ruler who paraded himself as the “Obi of Lagos” along with three accomplices, thereby foiling their attempt to mislead the public through an unlawful installation ceremony.

“The principal suspect, Engr. Chibuike Azubike ‘m’, aged 65 years, an indigene of Obodoukwu Ancient Kingdom, Ideato North LGA of Imo State, was arrested alongside three co-conspirators: Chief Chibuzor Ani ‘m’, aged 57 years; Chief Martins Nwaodika ‘m’, aged 65 years; and Mr. Ikechukwu Franklin Nnadi ‘m’, aged 41 years. All four suspects are presently in custody at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

“Intelligence available to the Command indicated that the group had finalised arrangements to unveil a prototype of a purported ₦1.5 billion “Palace of Obi of Lagos State” on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Apple Hall, Amuwo Odofin. Acting on this information, the police promptly sealed off the venue to forestall any breach of the peace and to protect unsuspecting members of the public from being misled.”

Police stated that the suspects are in custody as the investigation is ongoing, urging the public to stay vigilant and report any suspected impostors who attempt to exploit revered cultural and traditional titles for selfish gains.

“In furtherance of this preventive action, the Command deployed adequate manpower, including conventional police operatives, Eko Strike Force teams, and other tactical squads, to the premises earmarked for the ceremony. Their presence was to guarantee that the event did not hold as planned and to ensure that public order and peace within the area were not compromised.

“The suspects are currently in detention, and the investigation is progressing into their nefarious activities. The outcome of the investigation will be made public, and they will be charged in court accordingly.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohundare Jimoh, warns members of the public to remain vigilant against impostors and criminal elements who attempt to exploit revered cultural and traditional institutions for selfish gains. He reiterates that such actions are unlawful, contrary to the statutes of Lagos State, and capable of breaching the peace of society.

“The Command will continue to enforce the law firmly and decisively against any individual or group engaging in acts that undermine legality, public order, and the integrity of the state,” the statement concluded.