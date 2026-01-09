The former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has refuted claims that he has announced plans to run for the presidency, describing such reports as a misrepresentation of his recent remarks. Appearing on Channels Television on Friday, Baba-Ahmed said suggestions that h...

The former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has refuted claims that he has announced plans to run for the presidency, describing such reports as a misrepresentation of his recent remarks.

Appearing on Channels Television on Friday, Baba-Ahmed said suggestions that he had declared his intention to contest the nation’s highest office were inaccurate and misleading.

“I never declared to contest the presidency two days ago,” he said.

He explained that his recent comments were solely meant to confirm that he remains a member of the Labour Party, amid ongoing political conversations about the party’s leadership and future outlook.

While acknowledging that political options may arise later, he maintained that no decision or declaration has been made.

The clarification follows widespread media and social media reports suggesting that Baba-Ahmed was laying the groundwork for a presidential bid ahead of the next general election, sparking debate among supporters and political analysts.

Offering further clarification, Baba-Ahmed said, “Two days ago, what I did was simply say that I remain in the Labour Party. I never declared to contest the presidency, even though there could be a possibility of that happening. I certainly did not declare for the presidency. I reiterated my membership of the Labour Party, and that is all.”

He added that any formal declaration would only come after the Independent National Electoral Commission releases its election timetable and the Labour Party concludes its internal processes.

“The submission I made was that one will have to wait for the INEC timetable and for the party to make the call for people to indicate their interest. I did not declare,” he said.

Baba-Ahmed also faulted the role of social media in spreading misinformation, calling on established media organisations to play a stronger role in ensuring accurate reporting.

“It is unfortunate that social media can be so sensational, putting out wrong narratives to emotional listeners. I believe formal media like yours should serve as filters and barriers so that the general public can always consume the correct information,” he said.