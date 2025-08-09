Afrobeat superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that he spent $3.7 million on his white wedding to wife, Chioma Rowland, in Miami, United States.

In a viral video from the event’s preparations, Davido said, “I spent $3.7m cash, so we should know what we are doing here.”

The couple reportedly arrived in style for their pre-wedding party in Miami, hosting an A-list crowd that included dignitaries from around the world and the singer’s uncle, Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The lavish ceremony comes after their traditional wedding, which took place in Lagos in June 2024.