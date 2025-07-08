Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has launched a blistering attack on his former party, the APC, declaring it a failed experiment built on deceit and intimidation. Speaking in an exclusive interview, Lawal, who officially dumped the APC on June 29, laid bare years...

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Lawal, who officially dumped the APC on June 29, laid bare years of internal disillusionment. “APC has never been a united party,” he said. “It is a party of intimidation where advice is treated as rebellion.”

Lawal admitted he had long opposed the Tinubu administration even while being an APC member. “I was already working against them from within. Many others are doing the same, silently.”

According to Lawal, APC’s internal environment became toxic, pushing dissenters out. “People cannot speak freely. You advise, they attack your person, not your arguments.”

On allegations that the coalition he now belongs to is simply a gathering of political desperados, Lawal said Nigerians must focus on results, not faces. “Our aim is to remove a non-performing government and install a better one. It’s not about personal revenge.”

He defended his early opposition to Tinubu’s Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2022, describing it as the beginning of Nigeria’s current challenges. “I was prophetic. That ticket alienated millions of Nigerians.”

Lawal also lashed out at Tinubu’s defenders, accusing them of manipulating state institutions. “The governors who endorse Tinubu know he can rig them out. They are just securing their own seats.”

Pressed about the ADC’s internal troubles, Lawal acknowledged them but insisted the coalition would survive. “We know the risks of fragmentation. But we also know we must unite to defeat APC.”

The former SGF was unapologetic about his past under Buhari, but insisted Tinubu’s government was worse. “Even if Buhari made mistakes, it doesn’t justify Tinubu making things worse. Tinubu inherited challenges, but instead of solving them, he compounded them.”

Lawal also dismissed concerns about political ambition tearing apart the coalition, noting that all members have agreed to shelve ambitions temporarily. “We all know no one person can defeat this APC alone.”

When asked if former President Buhari was secretly backing the coalition, Lawal was unequivocal. “Buhari has nothing to do with ADC. If he ever does, I will personally advise him to stay out of this.”

He also revealed that he maintains a cordial relationship with Buhari despite their political divergence. “He’s like family. We don’t need to agree on everything politically.”

In a pointed conclusion, Lawal said: “I don’t need anybody’s permission to do the right thing for Nigeria. My conscience is enough.”