Enugu State is emerging as a case study in how national digital policy can be effectively implemented at the sub-national level, moving from ambition to execution through coordinated planning and partnerships.

At the centre of this effort is the Federal Government’s 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme, a flagship national policy designed to build Nigeria’s digital workforce and position the country competitively in the global technology economy.

Rather than treating the programme as a standalone training initiative, Enugu State has aligned it with its broader economic development strategy through a partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy (FMCIDE).

From Federal Policy to State Execution

Implementation in Enugu is being locally coordinated by the Enugu SME Center (Enugu MSME & Startup Agency) through the Enugu Tech Talent Capacity Development Programme.

In the pilot phase, more than 5,000 young people are being trained in high-demand digital skills such as software development, data analytics, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies. The focus is on globally competitive competencies that can support both local and international markets.

This approach reflects a deliberate policy choice: skills development is being treated not as an end in itself, but as a means to economic transformation.

Linking Skills to Jobs and Industry

A key pillar of Enugu’s digital policy is the Enugu Talent City initiative, designed to create jobs through Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) hubs.

Graduates of the digital training programmes are expected to form the core talent pool for these hubs, ensuring a steady supply of skilled workers that aligns with private-sector demand.

By integrating talent development with enterprise growth and export-oriented services, the state aims to reduce unemployment, attract investment and generate sustainable economic activity.

An Integrated Digital Economy Model

Unlike traditional skills programmes that operate in isolation, Enugu’s strategy brings together policy, talent, infrastructure and industry partnerships into a single digital economy framework.

Under the leadership of Governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, the state is positioning digital skills policy as a tool for large-scale job creation, competitiveness and inclusive growth.

Why It Matters

If successful, Enugu’s model demonstrates how states can:

Translate national digital policies into local economic outcomes

Align youth skills development with real market demand

Build sustainable employment through technology-driven services

As Nigeria pushes to expand its digital economy, Enugu’s approach offers a practical blueprint for turning policy into measurable impact.