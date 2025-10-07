The House of Representatives has resumed plenary after a two-month recess; swearing in three newly elected members who won in the recent by-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC....

The House of Representatives has resumed plenary after a two-month recess; swearing in three newly elected members who won in the recent by-elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

In the presence of the Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen, the Clerk to the House of Representatives administered the oath of office to Omosede Igbinedion, representing Ovia Southwest Federal Constituency of Edo State.

She replaces Dennis Idahosa, now the deputy governor of Edo State.

Others are Rabiu Mukhtar, representing Garki/Babura Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, who succeeded the late Isa Dogonyaro; and Felix Joseph Bagudu, representing Chikun–Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State. He

replaces the late Ekene Adams of the Labour Party.

Two other lawmakers-elect — Yetunde Elegbeji of Ikene/Shagamu/Remo North Federal Constituency of Ogun State and Fola Oyekunle of Ibadan North Federal Constituency of Oyo State were, however, absent for their swearing in.

After the swearing-in, the House proceeded into a closed-door session to discuss issues expected to shape its legislative agenda in the coming weeks.