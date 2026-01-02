The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has condemned the killing of a volunteer of the Corps, Abdurrauf Sheriff, by suspected hoodlums in Kano. This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, cited by ...

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano State Command, has condemned the killing of a volunteer of the Corps, Abdurrauf Sheriff, by suspected hoodlums in Kano.

This was disclosed in a Friday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ibrahim Abdullahi, cited by TVC News.

According to the statement, the command described the killing as a “grievous act of violence.”

The statement reads, “The unfortunate incident, which occurred around Gyadi Gyadi Court road, while the volunteer was carrying out his lawful duty, is a grievous act of violence that the Corps will not tolerate

“The Command wishes to inform the general public that four suspects with dangerous weapons (hacksaw, Danbida, drugs) have been arrested in connection with the murder and are currently in custody, assisting security agencies with investigations, with a view to ensuring that justice is served”, Abdullahi said.

The State Commandant of NSCDC, Kano State Command, Commandant Mohammed Hassan Agalama, expresses deep condolences to the family of the deceased and reassures the public of the Corps’ commitment to working with other security agencies to rid the state of criminal elements.

Being a case of culpable homicide, the four suspects arrested by the Corps after preliminary investigation will be transferred to the Nigerian Police for necessary legal actions.

The Commandant further urged members of the public to remain calm and continue to support security agencies with timely and credible information.