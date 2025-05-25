President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation Engineer Ifedayo Akindoju is delighted that some home based tennis players gave good account of themselves at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The NTF President made the comments after the semifinal clash between US based Ogun State player Christopher Bulus and home based Daniel Adeleye of Ekiti State.

Christopher won the encounter 6-3 6-3 to advance to the final. And despite crashing out of the championship, Adeleye gave a good account of himself.

“The semifinal matches today were very good, the one between Ogun State and Ekiti State; that is Bulus Christopher and Daniel Adeleye was epic. It gave me a firm impression and commitment that the local Players too are very strong and are ready to fight”.

“The second semifinal between Canice Abua and Ekpeyong David was also an epic one, in all the level was high, I am satisfied with the matches”.

” The girls also played good tennis especially the junior players between 15 years of age and below. I got something about them that they are ready to fight and take over from the senior ones”.

Engineer Ifedayo Akindoju also expressed confidence that the men’s singles final between Ogun State and Bayelsa State would be a cracker.

“It will be a tough match, a very touch match although with what happened to Ekpeyong, with him cramping and limping, I hope he is fit enough to face the game against Bulus, but everything being equal it will be a tough fight. I hope the medical team will do the needful to get him back”.

Heavyweights Christopher Bulus and David Ekpeyong will face off in the blockbuster men’s singles final that determines who goes home with the gold medal.

Barakat Oyinlomo Quadri and Yakubu Ohunene entertained spectators in the final of women’s singles starting which was won in straight sets by Oyinlomo who is also the nation’s number one ranked player.