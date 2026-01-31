Canadian-born Hollywood icon Catherine O’Hara has passed away at the age of 71. The beloved actress, renowned for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, died at her Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Friday, her agency, Creative Artists Agency, confirmed. Tributes from colleagues and friends ...

Canadian-born Hollywood icon Catherine O’Hara has passed away at the age of 71.

The beloved actress, renowned for her roles in Home Alone and Schitt’s Creek, died at her Brentwood home in Los Angeles on Friday, her agency, Creative Artists Agency, confirmed.

Tributes from colleagues and friends have flooded in, celebrating her extraordinary talent and wit.

Director Martin Scorsese described her as “A true comic genius, a true artist, and a wonderful human being.”

Actor Seth Rogen added, “The funniest person I’d ever had the pleasure of watching on screen,” while Christopher Guest called her “One of the comic giants of our age.”

O’Hara’s agent, Toni Howard, shared a personal note: “Catherine O’Hara was all of those things. She was also a dear friend and client. It was pure joy to represent Catherine for 35 years!”

From her early days on SCTV to her memorable performances in films like Home Alone and Beetlejuice, O’Hara’s signature wit and energy shone through every role. Her Emmy-winning portrayal of Moira Rose in Schitt’s Creek introduced her to a new generation of fans, while recent appearances on The Studio showcased her enduring comedic talent.

“From her start on SCTV to her performances in films such as Home Alone and Beetlejuice, to her Emmy-winning role on Schitt’s Creek and her recent appearances on The Studio, she brought her trademark wit, energy and exceptional comedic talent to everything she did. She will be deeply missed,” the agency statement read.

O’Hara’s remarkable career spanned more than five decades, with standout performances in Beetlejuice, Best in Show, and A Mighty Wind, among others.

Though the cause of her death has not been disclosed, her impact on comedy and popular culture is being widely acknowledged.

Catherine O’Hara is survived by her husband, Bo Welch, and their two sons, Matthew and Luke, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations of performers and fans alike.