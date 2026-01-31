The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, explained that the Oyo Royal Palace is not only a significant cultural and historical site that provides an unparalleled glimpse into the rich heritage of the Yoruba people, but also a living museum that fosters unity and reminds...

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade 1, explained that the Oyo Royal Palace is not only a significant cultural and historical site that provides an unparalleled glimpse into the rich heritage of the Yoruba people, but also a living museum that fosters unity and reminds the Yoruba people of their rich heritage.

In a Friday statement signed by the palace spokesperson, Bode Durojaiye, Alaafin reaffirms Oyo as the Seat of Yoruba land and also the Home of Yoruba heritage.

According to the statement, Oba Owoade, represented by Prince Kabir Owoade, stated this at the commissioning of the Oodua House built inside the Palace.

According to him, “the establishment of IlLE OODUA inside the ancient Palace grounds acts as a heritage carved in stone, reinforcing the connection between the Alaafin and the progenitor of the Yoruba race.

“The Alaafin’s Palace, a symbol of Yoruba heritage and authority, has transitioned from a royal residence to a significant cultural and historical landmark. While it retains its traditional essence, the Palace has also adapted to the changing times, reflecting its enduring significance and the challenges of modernisation. The Palace remains one of Nigeria’s most important historical structures.”

Oba Owoade added, “The Alaafin’s palace is thus a deserving location for the establishment of the Oduduwa House due to its historical status as the Epicenter of the Oyo Empire, its role as the custodian of the Yoruba political, cultural, and military legacy, and its direct, unbroken lineage to Oduduwa through Oranmiyan.

“The Alaafin dynasty traces its roots directly to Oranmiyan, the son of Oduduwa and the founder of the Oyo Empire. Oranmiyan is a foundational figure in Yoruba history, making the Palace the seat of the Oranmiyan lineage, and the Progenitor of Yoruba kings.”

While lauding the facilitator of the project, who is also the Asiwaju Awo of Oyo Kingdom and the Chairman, Isese Worshipping Committee, Chief Onifade Olanipekun, for his unalloyed commitment to the progress and development of his country home and the Oyo traditional monarchy, Alaafin stressed the need for collaborative efforts towards the sustenance of peace and the much-needed progress in Yorubaland.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chief Olanipekun, describing the Alaafin’s Palace as the Heart of Yoruba Civilisation, said it is recognised as a living museum and where many of the most significant historical, political, and traditional events of the Yoruba people have been preserved for centuries.

Chief Olanipekun pointed out that the Oduduwa House will not only serve as a central hub for Yoruba heritage but strengthens the Alaafin’s role as a unifying force across Yorubaland.

Olanipekun said, “Historically, the Oyo Empire was the most powerful state in Yoruba history, and the Alaafin served as the Paramount Ruler. The Palace represents the centralised authority that once unified a vast area, making it a fitting home for a monument to Oduduwa, the father of many Yoruba monarchs.

“The establishment of the new ILE ODUDUWA House within the ancient Palace grounds acts as a bold declaration of the Alaafin’s Oduduwa roots, ensuring that the legacy of Oranmiyan is visibly upheld in the Center of Oyo’s royal, administrative, and cultural life.

“The palace is not just a building but a Citadel of the Yoruba race that embodies the strength, unity, and heritage of the Yoruba people, making it a deserving location to honour Oduduwa.”

The Asiwaju Awo further asserted that building a house for Oduduwa in the Alaafin’s Palace is imperative because it serves as the cornerstone of Yoruba cultural identity, spiritual continuity, and political unity, adding that Oduduwa is revered as the progenitor of the Yoruba race, the founder of their civilisation, and the source of all crowned kings (Obas).

Members of the Isese Worshipping Committee, led by its Chairman, Chief Olanipekun, late paid a courtesy visit on the Alaafin and offered new year prayers.