Security has been significantly tightened around the Federal High Court in Kaduna North Local Government Area , as armed operatives take over the court premises ahead of a high-profile arraignment. The Department of State Service has mounted heavy deployment, restricting movement and partially shutting down the dual carriageway, with…...

Security has been significantly tightened around the Federal High Court in Kaduna North Local Government Area , as armed operatives take over the court premises ahead of a high-profile arraignment.

The Department of State Service has mounted heavy deployment, restricting movement and partially shutting down the dual carriageway, with only one lane accessible.

Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is to be arraigned on charges bordering on cybercrime and threats to national security.

In a related development, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, is also arraigning El-Rufai over alleged corruption offences.

The Commission, in a statement signed by its Head of Media and Public Communications, John Okor Odey revealed this Monday.

According to the ICPC, the charges include alleged conversion and possession of public property, as well as money laundering.

The Commission also disclosed that a separate case has been filed against El-Rufai and another defendant before the Kaduna State High Court.

The suit contains allegations ranging from abuse of office and fraud to conferring undue advantage.

Both cases were filed on March 18, 2026, as part of the Commission’s ongoing anti-corruption drive.