The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to arraign former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. This was revealed in a statement signed by John Okor Odey, Head of Media and Public Communications, as…...

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to arraign former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, at the Federal High Court in Kaduna on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

This was revealed in a statement signed by John Okor Odey, Head of Media and Public Communications, as the commission reiterates its commitment to due process and the rule of law.

According to the statement, the case includes charges of alleged conversion and possession of public property, as well as money laundering.

In a related development, a separate case has also been filed against El-Rufa’i and another defendant before the Kaduna State High Court.

That suit contains allegations ranging from abuse of office and fraud to conferring undue advantage.

Both charges were filed by the commission on March 18, 2026, as part of its ongoing anti-corruption efforts.

The ICPC confirms that the former governor has been duly served, while the date for the state high court arraignment will be announced by the court.